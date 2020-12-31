Top Republican blocks Democrats' bid to increase aid cheques

WASHINGTON • Senator Mitch McConnell has blocked an attempt by Democrats to hold an immediate vote on increasing stimulus cheques to US$2,000 (S$2,650) from US$600, leaving the fate of the measure unclear as President Donald Trump continued to demand the larger payouts and more Republicans publicly endorsed the idea.

Instead, Mr McConnell, the majority leader, on Tuesday provided vague assurances that the Senate would "begin the process" of discussing US$2,000 cheques and two other issues that Mr Trump has demanded that lawmakers address: election security and removing legal protections for social media platforms.

Mr McConnell, a Republican, would not say whether he planned separate votes on the three issues or if he would bring them for a vote on the Senate floor at all.

But in a sign of how he might approach them, the majority leader introduced new legislation combining the US$2,000 cheques, election security and social media provisions into one Bill, which would most likely doom the effort.

The sudden talk of election security complicates matters, given that Mr Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that voter fraud cost him re-election. Democrats would undoubtedly resist anything that could be seen as trying to undermine the outcome of the election.

Mr McConnell, who has privately urged his conference members not to object to the election results when Congress meets on Jan 6 to ratify them, portrayed the President's request as "exploring further ways to protect the sanctity of American ballots".

The Bill that Mr McConnell is putting together would create a bipartisan commission to study election practices that "strengthened" and that "undermined the integrity of the election", like the use of mail-in ballots and vote-by-mail procedures, which Mr Trump has baselessly complained encouraged voter fraud.

Mr McConnell's move came as he faced growing pressure from Republicans to increase stimulus payments to struggling Americans.

Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who are facing tight run-off elections next week that will determine control of the Senate, announced on Tuesday that they supported increasing the size of individual stimulus cheques to US$2,000.

They joined a handful of other Republican senators in calling for such action.

There are five days left in the current legislative session for the Senate to act. The lack of immediate action by the chamber rankled Mr Trump, who lashed out at lawmakers in his own party. The Democrat-controlled House voted on Monday evening to increase the size of the stimulus cheques to US$2,000.

