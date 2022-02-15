Top money managers question value of divesting from oil and gas

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Calls to end fossil-fuel investments seem to come from just about everywhere - Harvard University, the Vatican and big philanthropies like the Ford Foundation.

So it might be a surprise that some of the world's biggest money managers have adopted the exact opposite line.

To save the planet, they say, don't dump those holdings.

At a time when the financial world is talking up environmental, social and governance issues - or ESG - industry heavyweights such as BlackRock, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and M&G Investments are questioning the real-world value of divesting from oil and gas.

Their argument? That shareholders, not outsiders, are best positioned to bring about change from within and push corporate polluters to clean up and transition to a low-carbon future.

"Divestment doesn't reduce greenhouse gases," said Mr Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System, which managed almost US$330 billion (S$444 billion) at the end of last year.

"The more we make it a fight, the more we're going to see a rebellion on the other side."

It all might sound a bit convenient given oil and gas stocks have been on a tear: The S&P 500 Energy Index has surged 26 per cent this year through Friday, the best performance of any industry by far, led by Occidental Petroleum's 48 per cent gain.

And with US$100-a-barrel oil on the horizon, there could be even more money to be made by investing in fossil fuels.

Calls for divestment grew louder last year. There were 1,485 institutions with US$39 trillion of assets publicly committed to some form of divestment from fossil fuels in 2021, up from 181 institutions with US$52 billion in 2014, according to one tally by a coalition of environmental and consumer advocacy organizations.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund was one of the latest to commit, announcing on Feb 9 that it would divest US$238 million from 21 energy firms, including Chesapeake Energy and Diamondback Energy.

Morality is one thing. Whether divestment actually works is another.

It can encourage a company to respond to criticism, but whenever one money manager sells a stake, it may be purchased by another investor who isn't interested in pressing management on environmental, social or governance grounds.