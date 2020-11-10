Top expert Fauci says US could begin distributing Covid-19 vaccine by end of year

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday (Nov 9) greeted news about the vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that Pfizer Inc is developing as "a big deal" and said the United States could have vaccine doses ready to administer to people before the end of the year.

In an interview with CNN, Dr Fauci said he believes he will stay in his current role for the time being and he has no intention of leaving.

President Donald Trump, who is attempting to contest his apparent loss in last week's presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden in the courts, has publicly criticised Dr Fauci and has not spoken to the country's leader on fighting infectious diseases since early October, according to Dr Fauci.

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results, in a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.