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Too much of a good boy? Dog pesters burglar to play

Golden retriever Nash greeted the burglar with a friendly wag and offering his favourite plushies for a game of fetch.

LOS ANGELES - A dog who discovered a burglar in his house forgot his duty to protect the home, instead bringing the intruder a series of toys in an effort to play.

In home surveillance video ricocheting around the internet, golden retriever Nash can be seen greeting the criminal with a friendly wag and offering his favourite plushies for a game of fetch.

Homeowner Dante Rowley told US media he and his fiancee had been away from their San Diego, California house at the time and had watched a live feed from their Ring camera as Nash tried repeatedly to engage the burglar.

“Our dog tried to play with him,” a laughing Rowley said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “He’s super friendly.”

Rowley said the prowler took a nap and ate some food from the refrigerator, but didn’t appear to have stolen anything significant.

But neither did he play with the dog.

Rowley and his fiancee were able to alert the police to the break-in.

Having failed to get the burglar to play, eternal optimist Nash turned his attention to the armed officers.

In the surveillance footage, the dog can be seen excitedly going to the front door with a toy in his mouth as police move in with guns drawn to make an arrest.

“We were just concerned about the dog, really,” Rowley said. “We were just really happy that the dog was safe afterward.” AFP