To slip into US, migrants must first survive nightmare journey

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Mexico) • Mr Jose Mario Licona and his family spent 18 hours in a refrigerated truck being smuggled to the Mexican-US border - a journey he feels lucky to have survived.

Others have been less fortunate, including dozens of migrants from Mexico and Central America found dead on Monday after being abandoned in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas. In all, 53 people died in the incident.

Mr Licona knew all too well the dangers of entrusting his life to the criminal gangs trafficking migrants in trucks that are often overcrowded and lack ventilation.

But the smugglers - who were paid US$13,000 (S$18,130) by his relatives to take him, his wife and three children aged two, six and eight to Texas - left him with no choice, he said.

"When you make a deal, the first thing you ask (the smugglers) is not to be put in a container, but during the journey they do what they want," Mr Licona told AFP at a shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez. "Often, they leave the containers abandoned" with people shut inside, the 48-year-old Honduran said.

Mr Licona and his family travelled in a truck from Mexico City to the north-eastern city of Reynosa, just south of Hidalgo, Texas.

Around 100 people were in the same vehicle, which was not checked even once by the Mexican authorities during the more than 1,000km journey, Mr Licona said. From Reynosa, the family crossed the border on foot, but they were sent back by the US authorities. They now hope to be given another chance to enter the US on humanitarian grounds.

The smuggling networks operating the tractor-trailers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, said Ms Dolores Paris, a migration expert at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte. "We're talking about criminal enterprises," she told AFP.

The tractor-trailer involved in the San Antonio tragedy went through two immigration checkpoints in Texas and had cloned licence plates, according to the Mexican government. Investigators are still trying to establish where the vehicle began its journey.

The suspected driver of the truck was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when police encountered him, a US lawmaker told Reuters, citing information from law enforcement.

San Antonio police officers found Homero Zamorano Jr, a Texas native, hiding in brush near the abandoned tractor-trailer on Monday, according to documents filed in federal court on Thursday.

Zamorano, 45, appeared in federal court in San Antonio on Thursday where human trafficking charges against him were read. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty and up to a US$250,000 fine, he was told.

It was the second such disaster in the city in a little over five years. In July 2017, 10 migrants were found dead in an overheated truck that was discovered parked outside a Walmart supermarket. In 2003, 19 migrants died in similar circumstances in Texas.

Mr Licona, a shopkeeper, left Honduras in May after he was shot in the arm during a robbery.

The trailer ride was so gruelling that he still regrets it, he said. "It was very cold. I gave my children two pairs of pants, three shirts and a quilt. They slept during the journey. We brought hydration drinks for them but I didn't want to wake them. Thank God we're here," he said.

Migrants staying in shelters near the Mexican-US border said that the journeys last up to two days, with as many as 400 people crammed into a tractor-trailer like "animals".

Some undress or faint in the heat. Others avoid eating or drinking so they do not have to urinate. When the containers are refrigerated, it is like being in a "freezer", according to one young woman.

Around 6,430 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States since 2014, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Of those, 850 were the result of vehicle accidents or linked to hazardous transport, the United Nations agency says.

