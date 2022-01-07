Timeline of the riot

WASHINGTON • A year has passed since supporters of former US president Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat, the worst assault on the seat of the federal government since the War of 1812.

The riot resulted in five deaths. About 140 police officers were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters and four officers have since taken their own lives. Here is a timeline of the key events on that day:

10.50am, Jan 6 last year: Supporters of Mr Trump converge on a park near the White House for his "Save America" rally, where lawyer Rudy Giuliani urges the crowd to engage in "trial by combat".

Noon: Mr Trump begins a 70-minute speech at the rally, repeating false claims about a stolen election and telling supporters to "fight like hell".

12.53pm: Lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress to certify Mr Joe Biden's election win over the objections of some Republicans, as an initial wave of Trump supporters topple barricades on the west side of the Capitol and harass police officers.

1.02pm: Then Vice-President Mike Pence, who has a legal duty to preside over the certification of Mr Biden's win, releases a letter stating he will not overturn the election results as Mr Trump had urged.

1.30pm: Thousands of demonstrators descend on the Capitol after Mr Trump's speech. On the Capitol steps, a mob overtakes police officers, who are forced to retreat.

2.12pm: Rioters enter the Capitol building through smashed windows a floor below where the Senate is in session.

2.13pm: Security agents evacuate Mr Pence from the Senate floor to a nearby office. Senator Charles Grassley pauses the certification of the election.

2.14pm: Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman confronts rioters ascending a staircase that leads to doors to the Senate chamber. He lures the mob away from the chamber, allowing lawmakers to shelter and other officers to seal the doors.

2.24pm: Mr Trump blasts Mr Pence on Twitter, saying he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done".

2.44pm: A rioter, Ms Ashli Babbitt, attempts to climb through the broken part of a door leading into the Speaker's Lobby. A Capitol Police officer fatally shoots her.

3.13pm: Mr Trump tells his supporters to relent, writing on Twitter as live television is showing the unprecedented assault: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!"

4.17pm: After hours of violence, Mr Trump releases a video online in which he tells the rioters to go home, but also says, "we love you, you're very special", and repeats his false claims of election fraud.

5.30pm: The first National Guard personnel arrive. By then, most of the violence has ended.

8pm: Capitol Police declare the building secure, and a few minutes later Mr Pence reopens the Senate proceedings.

3.40am, Jan 7: Mr Pence concludes the certification of electoral votes, confirming that Mr Biden won the presidency.

