Time to go home, virus or not

NEW YORK • Mr Jonathan Niu got to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport five hours early on Friday, not least because he had a lot of luggage to check in for his flight to his native China: He was hauling boxes filled with hundreds of face masks.

His mother and father, both in their 70s, came to visit him in New York about five months ago, their first trip there in 20 years.

In the interim, a new coronavirus emerged in China and has become a fast-spreading global health crisis, prompting foreign governments to fly their citizens out of the country.

Mr Niu and his parents were among those who were travelling against the tide. His parents missed their home after months away.

"Now it's time to go back," said Mr Niu, 44, who moved to the United States more than 20 years ago and lives in Manhattan, where he works in finance.

He thought the US State Department was wise to warn Americans against non-essential travel to China because of the epidemic, which has infected nearly 10,000 people. But he wanted to shepherd his parents home.

Mr Niu's father seemed relaxed ahead of their flight on China Eastern Airlines from Terminal 1. He smiled broadly, urging a reporter to immediately book a flight to China as well.

His mother had been less sure. "She was so nervous, she couldn't get any sleep," Mr Niu said.

After arriving, Mr Niu said he planned to make sure his parents' home in Hefei, capital of the eastern province of Anhui, was well stocked with groceries and other supplies. He would then settle in and stay with them for a month or two in a sort of self-imposed quarantine before returning to New York.

"It's like a zombie movie," Mr Niu said, although he imagined he might venture outside to a nearby store if he really needed to. "I've downloaded a lot of movies on my iPad."

Mr Niu figured he would cheer up his parents' neighbours by sharing some of his supply of face masks and also drop off some masks at a nearby hospital. "Everybody's panicking there," he said. "People can't get the masks." The stash cost him about US$400 (S$546).

Almost all the people waiting in line to check in for flights to Shanghai and Beijing at Terminal 1 on Friday were Chinese citizens returning home after a US vacation or work trip.

Ms Linda Xu, 40, had visited New York with her young son and daughter as well as her husband, and was bracing herself to be mostly confined with them indoors in their home in Beijing. "We need to stay home," she said, her voice muffled by a mask.

"No school," said Shawn Xu, her 11-year-old son, seeming pleased.

