TikTok may operate as separate US firm: White House adviser

WASHINGTON • A top White House adviser said on Thursday that he expects TikTok to separate from its Chinese owner and operate as an American company amid growing US concerns about the security of the data handled by the popular short-video app.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that a move by TikTok to leave its parent company, China-based ByteDance, would be a better option than banning the platform, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to do earlier this month.

"We haven't made final decisions (on the ban) but as has been reported in some places, I think TikTok is going to pull out of the holding company which is China-run and operate as an independent company," Mr Kudlow told reporters.

He did not specify whether TikTok's ownership would change under the proposed structure; neither did he comment on whether US companies could acquire TikTok.

When asked about Mr Kudlow's remarks, a TikTok spokesman said the company would not "engage with speculation in the market", and referred to a statement last week noting that ByteDance was "evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business" and was fully committed to protecting users' privacy and security.

Mr Kudlow's comments come as TikTok finds itself increasingly in the cross hairs of the Trump administration, with US-China relations strained by the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's move to curb freedoms in Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump's chief of staff said on Wednesday that the administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, with action to address the issue expected in the coming weeks.

TikTok is estimated to have close to a billion users worldwide, and has long battled allegations that it is a spying tool for Beijing.

The company has consistently denied such allegations by pointing out that it has an American CEO.

It also denied that it shares user data.

Last week, Mr Trump threatened to ban TikTok as a way to punish China for the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the President also fell victim to TikTok users who, along with legions of K-pop fans, claimed to have sabotaged his campaign rally last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by reserving blocks of tickets for the event that they had no intention of attending.

Mr Trump's campaign boasted that it had received a million ticket requests, but only 6,200 people attended.

