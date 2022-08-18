TikTok bans paid political influencer videos ahead of US midterms

LOS ANGELES • TikTok is banning influencers from posting paid political content, one of the steps the social network is taking to shore up its platform against misleading information ahead of the US midterm elections.

While TikTok does not allow any political advertisements, the 2020 election presented the challenge of educating influencers specifically on the rules around paid content, Mr Eric Han, head of US safety at TikTok, said yesterday in a statement.

Any posted paid political content the company identifies will be removed. For all users, organic video posts referencing politics or the elections will remain on the app, as long as they follow the platform's community guidelines and do not engage in actions such as spreading misinformation about how to vote, calling for harassment of election workers, posting deep fakes of candidates or inciting violence, Mr Han said on a call with reporters.

Videos that may violate guidelines will be restricted from widespread distribution while moderators evaluate the posts, he said.

In addition, the company is launching an elections centre on the app that will provide information about polling places, ballots and candidates from authoritative partners such as the National Association of Secretaries of State. Resources for deaf voters will be provided from the Centre for Democracy in Deaf America.

Hashtags like "#elections2022" will be added to content identified as being election-related or from the US government, politicians or political parties to make it easier for users to find the centre, Mr Han said in the statement.

Social media has been a breeding ground for misinformation and harassment during US election cycles. Notably, Facebook and Instagram unwittingly sold ads to Russian trolls aiming to sow discord among US voters before the 2016 general election.

BLOOMBERG