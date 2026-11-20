Threats, insults, settlements: How Nvidia’s ex-CEO Jensen Huang made humiliation routine
Emily Steel, Kalley Huang, Ryan Mac and Tripp Mickle
- Jensen Huang used humiliation, insults and threats to drive Nvidia staff, and some employees said HR complaints were not taken seriously.
- Former leaders said Huang’s conduct led to settlements, including a confidential deal with Michael Winston for more than US$1 million.
- Nvidia’s AI success made Huang both feared and admired, but the board now faces pressure to keep his culture or change direction.
AI generated
SANTA CLARA - As Nvidia became wealthier and wealthier in recent years, Jensen Huang grew increasingly frustrated with his staff.
He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich that he couldn’t motivate them simply with money, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation.