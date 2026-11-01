Threats, gaffes and men’s posteriors: Trump’s talk gets wilder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – As he opened his speech at a recent campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, President Donald Trump told the story of the Willie Horton crime case that helped sink the presidential campaign of Democrat Michael Dukakis in 1988.

And then, 30 minutes later, still speaking at the same rally to the same audience from the same lectern, Trump told the same Willie Horton story all over again, using some of the same language (and getting the facts wrong both times).