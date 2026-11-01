Threats, gaffes and men’s posteriors: Trump’s talk gets wilder
Peter Baker and Dylan Freedman
- Trump’s speeches have become more vulgar, repetitive and less coherent, raising fresh questions about his age and mental sharpness.
- A New York Times review found more all-or-nothing language, more swearing and more rambling, while the White House said he is still “sharp” and full of “energy”.
- The article also highlights his odd remarks, anger at reporters and crude comments about men’s bodies, which show his increasingly wild public style.
AI generated
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – As he opened his speech at a recent campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, President Donald Trump told the story of the Willie Horton crime case that helped sink the presidential campaign of Democrat Michael Dukakis in 1988.
And then, 30 minutes later, still speaking at the same rally to the same audience from the same lectern, Trump told the same Willie Horton story all over again, using some of the same language (and getting the facts wrong both times).