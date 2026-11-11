This trader raised alarm about Nvidia’s China entanglements months ago
Rob Copeland and Maureen Farrell
- Christian Lamarco, a short seller at Culper Research, warned months ago about Nvidia’s China business and Jensen Huang’s link to Megaspeed worker Alice Huang.
- His 40-page report was ignored at first, but Nvidia shares later fell 24% in six months after Huang admitted an affair and the board opened an investigation.
- Lamarco says his work is not a public good, but his Nvidia claims now look prescient, including his view that more than 20% of “compute revenue” may trace to China.
AI generated
Early on May 13, Christian Lamarco, a little-known stock researcher and trader, could barely sleep. Shortly after dawn, he would release what amounted to the magnum opus of his career: a 40-page expose on questionable behaviour at Nvidia.
The report mostly examined whether the chipmaker was being honest about the scale of its China business.