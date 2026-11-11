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This trader raised alarm about Nvidia’s China entanglements months ago

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Christian Lamarco said his interest in Jensen Huang and Alice Huang’s relationship had been piqued by news reports that first detailed a year ago how the two were seen together socialising with other tech executives.

Christian Lamarco said his interest in Jensen Huang and Alice Huang’s relationship had been piqued by news reports that first detailed a year ago how the two were seen together socialising with other tech executives.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Rob Copeland and Maureen Farrell

  • Christian Lamarco, a short seller at Culper Research, warned months ago about Nvidia’s China business and Jensen Huang’s link to Megaspeed worker Alice Huang.
  • His 40-page report was ignored at first, but Nvidia shares later fell 24% in six months after Huang admitted an affair and the board opened an investigation.
  • Lamarco says his work is not a public good, but his Nvidia claims now look prescient, including his view that more than 20% of “compute revenue” may trace to China.

AI generated

Early on May 13, Christian Lamarco, a little-known stock researcher and trader, could barely sleep. Shortly after dawn, he would release what amounted to the magnum opus of his career: a 40-page expose on questionable behaviour at Nvidia.

The report mostly examined whether the chipmaker was being honest about the scale of its China business.

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