This trader raised alarm about Nvidia’s China entanglements months ago

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Christian Lamarco said his interest in Jensen Huang and Alice Huang’s relationship had been piqued by news reports that first detailed a year ago how the two were seen together socialising with other tech executives.

Early on May 13, Christian Lamarco, a little-known stock researcher and trader, could barely sleep. Shortly after dawn, he would release what amounted to the magnum opus of his career: a 40-page expose on questionable behaviour at Nvidia.

The report mostly examined whether the chipmaker was being honest about the scale of its China business.