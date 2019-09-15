This orange hue? It's the fault of energy-saving light bulbs, Trump claims

WASHINGTON • While the Democratic presidential debates were going on last Thursday, President Donald Trump was behind a pulpit of his own, addressing House Republicans at a retreat in Baltimore.

Between bashing the Democratic candidates in Houston and running through a list of what he considered Republican triumphs, Mr Trump said that energy-saving light bulbs make him look orange.

His exact remarks, delivered during a nearly 70-minute opening address, were: "The light bulb. People said, what's with the light bulb? I said, here's the story. And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use - number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst."

The comment drew laughs from the audience, though it was not immediately clear whether the President meant it in jest or in earnest.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Trump's characteristic golden hue has spawned a range of derisive nicknames, from the oft-used "President Cheeto" to Mr Dana Carvey's more obscure "Tangerine Tornado" on Saturday Night Live.

The President has reportedly complained that his complexion appears too yellow on screen. But, according to photographers and makeup artists, energy-saving light bulbs are probably not to blame.

It is true that bulbs have different light temperatures, but the effect that this has on someone's complexion is typically not significant, said Ms Jocelyn Augustino, a Washington-based freelance photographer.

"When you go into a family's house, just because there are tungsten lights, I don't think you look around the room and think everyone looks orange," she said.

Makeup artist Jason Kelly said it is more likely the result of artificial tanning and an over-application of bronzer - a powder or cream designed to give a tanned look.

"When I see him, I see a line of oxidised bronzer around his hairline," Mr Kelly said. "The application is like a kindergartener did it."

Whether the President uses an artificial tanner is a much-debated mystery.

