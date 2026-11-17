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The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group were reportedly heading to the Middle East, joining two other strike groups already deployed in the region.

A third US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Persian Gulf region, according to a defence official, bringing the number of such vessels in the Middle East to three – the same number as earlier in the war and in the buildup to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

The deployment of the USS Theodore Roosevelt group gives President Donald Trump more military options if he chooses to restart active hostilities with Iran, the official said, declining to be named.

While Trump previously threatened to resume strikes against Iran after the midterm elections, more recently he has downplayed the prospect of launching new military operations beyond the ongoing naval blockade of Iran.

The Roosevelt group’s arrival was expected after officials highlighted it was on its way, giving the US three carrier strike groups in the region, the same number as in the war that began in late February.

It’s unclear whether the US intends to keep all three strike groups, which includes the USS George Washington and the USS George H.W. Bush, in the region to increase the president’s military options, or whether the Roosevelt is simply meant to replace one of the other aircraft carriers – some of which have been taxed with record deployments.

The departure of either of the other carrier groups could be seen as sign that the Trump administration isn’t planning a significant new wave of air strikes.

Before this year’s operations against Iran, the last time the US had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East was in 2003, when they supported the early phase of the invasion of Iraq.

Keeping three carriers in the region risks exacerbating the Navy’s current readiness woes, said Ronald O’Rourke, a longtime analyst of naval forces.

The strain on the service was underscored by the extended deployments of the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald Ford, which was dispatched to the Mideast after supporting operations against Venezuela and was at sea for 11 months.

“Maintaining even a two-carrier presence in that area over an extended period of time would be a strain for the carrier force,” said O’Rourke, a former longtime analyst for the Congressional Research Service.

But “maintaining a three-carrier presence in that area for an extended period would be a significantly greater strain.” BLOOMBERG