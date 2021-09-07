They had Covid-19, but still reject vaccine

WASHINGTON • When Mr Eric Grunor contracted Covid-19 in January, he became so ill that he struggled to get off the couch. One night, he awoke at 3am, winded, barely able to talk and so fatigued he could hardly lift his head.

"I woke my wife up and said, 'You've got to take me to the ER'," he said. "My wife thought she was going to be a widow."

After three weeks of recovery at home, the 54-year-old Texas insurance broker's experience is one few would want to endure twice. But he remains unvaccinated, putting him among a stubborn contingent of Americans who say they have natural immunity and do not require shots - a belief that experts are divided on.

"I'm in the category of person who would least need the vaccine, at this point," said Mr Grunor. "To me, natural antibodies are better than any man-made antibodies."

Mr Grunor is concerned that vaccinated people can still get infected and believes there is a lack of clarity about the shots' long-term safety. Even if he had not been ill, he probably would have remained unvaccinated, he said.

His wife and son, who appear to have avoided Covid-19, are not vaccinated either.

More than 100 million people in the US have likely been infected with Covid-19, according to one recent estimate. Many of them have become proponents of natural immunity, and are among the roughly 126 million Americans who remain unvaccinated, about 38 per cent of the population.

The debate over natural immunity fuels hesitancy and foreshadows more challenges for vaccination campaigns as the highly contagious Delta variant rages. Indeed, some research indicates that an earlier case of Covid-19 protects as well or better against the strain than vaccination alone.

A recent analysis from Israel found that fully vaccinated people were at six times higher risk of Covid-19 than those who were previously infected and unvaccinated. Those with earlier infections were also less likely to fall ill with symptoms and get hospitalised with the coronavirus, according to the study, published before review by experts in the field.

But other findings suggest different conclusions: A large UK study, also published before peer review, found two-dose vaccines were at least as effective as natural immunity. Last month, a study from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States found that people who caught Covid-19 and remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to be reinfected as those who got immunised.

Several studies show that at least one shot adds to the protection granted by an infection. "If you've been naturally infected and you get vaccinated, you are better off," said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Centre at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "And there's no downside. There is no good reason to not get the vaccine."

Meanwhile, public health warnings against the anti-parasite medication ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, especially in the large doses meant for livestock, appear to have made little dent in its surging popularity in parts of the US.

Hospitals and poison control centres across the country are treating a growing number of patients taking the drug, even though every clinical trial so far has failed to show that it helps patients with Covid-19.

And the CDC has reported that almost 90,000 prescriptions for ivermectin were being written per week in mid-August, up from a pre-pandemic weekly average of 3,600. Veterinary supply store shelves have been emptied of it.

