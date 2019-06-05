The Trump family flaunt visit to Buckingham Palace on Twitter, Instagram

WASHINGTON (AFP) - They may have stunned the world by winning the White House, but the beaming faces of the Trumps, splashed across their social media accounts, show that the state visit to Buckingham Palace is a new high for a family obsessed with its own brand.

Despite street protests and a baby blimp in the image of Donald Trump, the president's kids have enthusiastically recorded their visit to the gilded halls of British high society on Twitter and Instagram.

On Ivanka Trump's Instagram feed, the presidential daughter's 4.8 million followers can see glamorous photos of her and husband Jared Kushner, the right-hand-man to her father, dressed to the nines as they visited the palace, where they were treated to a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth II.

"Magical night at Buckingham Palace with my best friend!" the first daughter said by the picture, the caption followed by a heart symbol.

Another shot shows her and Kushner gazing out the window of a balcony in the palace, while on her Twitter feed, where she has 6.5 million followers, Ivanka posted a picture of herself and Kushner with her brothers Donald Junior and Eric, her step-mother Melania and half-sister Tiffany with the words, "Beyond wonderful to share this unforgettable evening with this crew..."

Donald Junior posted a picture of himself standing alone in a tuxedo in the palace courtyard with the caption "Buckingham Palace ... an incredible experience with Her Majesty The Queen. Truly unforgettable," followed by US and British flag icons.

Eric Trump also posted a picture of himself in the palace courtyard, dressed in a dinner suit and accompanied by his wife Lara.

The president himself, a dedicated user of Twitter, posted footage of his helicopter landing at the palace and the march past by bearskin-topped guardsmen, as well as pictures of him greeting Prince Andrew and Prime Minister Theresa May.