The testing haves and have-nots divide in US govt

WASHINGTON • Dr Brian Monahan, the tight-lipped doctor who attends to Congress, sent up last Thursday what some have construed as a warning: His office, he told senior Republican officials on a private conference call, cannot screen all 100 senators for the coronavirus when they return to work on Monday.

Two miles down Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House, the story is very different.

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are tested frequently, aides who come into close contact with them are tested weekly, and the list of people who need to be tested daily keeps expanding, according to officials familiar with the process.

The stark contrast between the testing haves at the White House and the have-nots on Capitol Hill makes clear that Mr Trump's pronouncement that "anybody that wants a test can get a test", as he said on March 6 at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is far from true.

Although the rich and powerful are clearly favoured, not even all the powerful have equal access.

And beyond whether people can be tested, there are questions about the tests available.

At the White House, the medical unit is using a rapid-testing kit developed by Abbott, which yields results in about five minutes.

But Dr Monahan told the Republican aides last Thursday that he lacked such equipment and that it would take at least two days to get test results.

Mr Trump's administration later offered lawmakers the rapid screening when the US Senate convened for its first regular session in five weeks on Monday.

In a rare joint message, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last Saturday rejected the offer, stating that the tests should be reserved for the public.

The disparity nevertheless highlights the fundamental tension between the natural impulse to protect a president's health and the desire by most politicians to project that they are not receiving any special treatment, presidential historian Robert Dallek said in an interview last Friday.

By flaunting his own access to tests and making false claims about the availability of testing, Mr Trump, he said, was only hurting his own credibility with voters.

"When you add it to the fact that people on Capitol Hill, who, after all, form an essential part of the government as well, cannot get testing as readily, it just underscores the feeling that this man is principally self-serving," Mr Dallek said.

"It is not a good impression for the White House to convey."

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE