The Onion defends parody in US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - It's not often that the justices of the US Supreme Court receive a legal brief that is laugh-out-loud funny.

But they haven't received one from The Onion before.

The popular satirical website filed an amicus brief on Monday in support of an Ohio man who was arrested for creating a parody page on Facebook of his hometown police department.

"Americans can be put in jail for poking fun at the government?" the Onion asked in the filing in support of Mr Anthony Novak of Parma, Ohio.

"This was a surprise to America's Finest News Source and an uncomfortable learning experience for its editorial team."

The 18-page filing is a mix of serious legal argument, jokes, hyperbole and a defence of the art of parody.

Claiming a daily readership of "4.3 trillion," the Onion described itself as the "single most powerful and influential organisation in human history."

It said the facts of Mr Novak's case "managed to eclipse what The Onion's staff could make up."

Mr Novak was arrested after creating a spoof Facebook page in 2016 mocking the police department in Parma.