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The Kennedy Center appoints an artistic director amid turmoil

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Expanding the reach of the Kennedy Center during its Trump era has proved difficult.

Expanding the reach of the Kennedy Center during its Trump era has proved difficult.

PHOTO: SALWAN GEORGE/NYTIMES

Julia Jacobs

  • The Kennedy Center named Rick Canny, a Los Angeles rock music manager, as artistic director to shape its “overall creative direction” during and after renovations.
  • The appointment comes during turmoil, with the centre’s closure challenged in court, finances strained, and Trump-era politicisation driving away artists, donors and audiences.
  • Canny’s fees and expenses have drawn internal concern, while the centre says his compensation will not rise and any travel outside policy was “reconciled”.

AI generated

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named a Los Angeles-based manager of rock musicians as its artistic director, leading programming even as the venue’s main building, now shuttered, prepares to remain closed for two years of renovations.

The new leader, Rick Canny, is an artist representative whose resume includes working with the band ZZ Top, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Creed frontman Scott Stapp.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.