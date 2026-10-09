The Kennedy Center appoints an artistic director amid turmoil

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Expanding the reach of the Kennedy Center during its Trump era has proved difficult.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named a Los Angeles-based manager of rock musicians as its artistic director, leading programming even as the venue’s main building, now shuttered, prepares to remain closed for two years of renovations.

The new leader, Rick Canny, is an artist representative whose resume includes working with the band ZZ Top, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Creed frontman Scott Stapp.