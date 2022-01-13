The filibuster - and why does Biden want the Senate to scrap it?

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has saidthe Senate should consider scrapping a supermajority rule known as the filibuster if necessary to pass voting rights legislation opposed by Republicans.

Critics say the filibuster, which requires 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most laws, is an anti-democratic hurdle that prevents Washington from addressing pressing problems.

Supporters say it forces lawmakers to seek consensus, is an important check on the party in power and ensures that major laws that affect American life do not change radically with every election.

Once a rarity, the filibuster is now routinely invoked.

In recent months, Republicans have used it to block voting rights Bills and bring the US perilously close to a crippling debt default.

Democrats could use their razor-thin Senate majority to eliminate the filibuster altogether. But centrist Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema oppose this, saying it will shatter the few bipartisan bonds left and give Republicans free rein if they take a majority in the Nov 8 midterm elections.

WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

Unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate was set up to allow for unlimited debate.

In the 19th century, lawmakers developed the filibuster - a word derived from Dutch and Spanish terms for Caribbean pirates - as a way to talk a Bill to death.

In 1971, senators agreed that a vote by a two-thirds majority could end debate on a given Bill.

That majority was reduced in 1975 to three-fifths of the Senate - currently 60 of the 100 senators.

Under the rules now, senators do not need to talk to gum up the works - they merely register their objection to initiate a filibuster.

WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS?

Democrats control 50 seats in the Senate, which allows them to eke together a majority with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking 51st vote when needed. They cannot overcome filibusters unless at least 10 Republicans vote with them.

Democrats were able to bypass the filibuster to pass Mr Biden's US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) Covid-19 stimulus plan using a special process known as "reconciliation" that only requires a simple majority for certain budget Bills.

But that process is subject to complex limitations.

Republicans have blocked many other Democratic priorities, though 19 of them did vote for a US$1 trillion package to revamp the nation's infrastructure.

CAN THE FILIBUSTER BE CHANGED?

There have already been changes. In 2013, Democrats removed the 60-vote threshold for voting on most nominees for administration jobs, apart from the Supreme Court, allowing them to advance on a simple majority vote.

In 2017, Republicans did the same thing for Supreme Court nominees. Both the 2013 and 2017 Senate rule changes were made by simple majority votes.

Some Democrats have called for eliminating the filibuster entirely, but they lack the 50 votes needed to take that step. Democrats plan to vote soon to scale back the filibuster so it would not apply to voting-related legislation.

But it is not clear whether they have the votes for this either.

Mr Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, long supported the filibuster but has grown more open to changing it as Republicans have blocked several of his major initiatives over the past year.

