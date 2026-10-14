Straitstimes.com header logo

The disappearing women of the Trump administration

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from top left) US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle; Attorney-General Pam Bondi; Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer; former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt; Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

(Clockwise from top left) US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle; Attorney-General Pam Bondi; Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer; former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt; Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

PHOTOS: TIERNEY L. CROSS/NYTIMES, KENNY HOLSTON/NYTIMES, HAIYUN JIANG/NYTIMES, SHELBY TAUBER/NYTIMES, ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

Erica L. Green

  • Trump’s second term has seen an unusual pattern: most high-profile departures from his administration in 2025 have been women, including four Cabinet-level officials in spring.
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced out after reports she asked a donor to pay a US$100,000 bill; Trump said she “was doing a good job” but “didn’t like what I read”.
  • Critics called the pattern a double standard, while the White House said Trump chooses people on “merit and qualifications”, not “immutable characteristics”.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – The ouster of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who until this week was the US ambassador to Greece, was surprising in its particulars. It was announced on live TV, during the first-ever briefing by the new White House press secretary.

But Guilfoyle’s forced resignation also was part of a larger pattern in President Donald Trump’s second term: The prominent figures who have departed the administration, either voluntarily or involuntarily, overwhelmingly are women.

See more on

United States

Donald Trump

US politics

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.