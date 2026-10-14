The disappearing women of the Trump administration
Erica L. Green
- Trump’s second term has seen an unusual pattern: most high-profile departures from his administration in 2025 have been women, including four Cabinet-level officials in spring.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced out after reports she asked a donor to pay a US$100,000 bill; Trump said she “was doing a good job” but “didn’t like what I read”.
- Critics called the pattern a double standard, while the White House said Trump chooses people on “merit and qualifications”, not “immutable characteristics”.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – The ouster of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who until this week was the US ambassador to Greece, was surprising in its particulars. It was announced on live TV, during the first-ever briefing by the new White House press secretary.
But Guilfoyle’s forced resignation also was part of a larger pattern in President Donald Trump’s second term: The prominent figures who have departed the administration, either voluntarily or involuntarily, overwhelmingly are women.