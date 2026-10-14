The disappearing women of the Trump administration

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(Clockwise from top left) US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle; Attorney-General Pam Bondi; Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer; former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt; Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

WASHINGTON – The ouster of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who until this week was the US ambassador to Greece, was surprising in its particulars. It was announced on live TV, during the first-ever briefing by the new White House press secretary.

But Guilfoyle’s forced resignation also was part of a larger pattern in President Donald Trump’s second term: The prominent figures who have departed the administration, either voluntarily or involuntarily, overwhelmingly are women.