An ice sculpture spelling the word "truth" against the backdrop of the US Capitol melts slowly on a sunny day. The artwork, a poetic protest at the caustic state of politics in the era of "fake news" under President Donald Trump, was installed on Saturday. Titled "Truth Be Told", it is 3m wide by 2m tall, and is the sixth sculpture in the "Melted Away" series by artist duo Ligorano Reese.