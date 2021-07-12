The changing face of work

The Covid-19 pandemic threw millions out of work and reshaped the working environment of many industries. As major economies reopen, job openings have soared but the labour market recovery is far from clear-cut. The Straits Times correspondents in the United States, Europe and Singapore look at the trends.

Kitchen staff preparing breakfast last month at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. With its economic recovery well under way, America is brimming with jobs but businesses are having trouble finding enough workers to fill job
Kitchen staff preparing breakfast last month at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. With its economic recovery well under way, America is brimming with jobs but businesses are having trouble finding enough workers to fill job openings, particularly in the service industries such as restaurants and hotels.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHANE MAYSON PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Kitchen staff preparing breakfast last month at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. With its economic recovery well under way, America is brimming with jobs but businesses are having trouble finding enough workers to fill job
Kitchen staff preparing breakfast last month at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. With its economic recovery well under way, America is brimming with jobs but businesses are having trouble finding enough workers to fill job openings, particularly in the service industries such as restaurants and hotels.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHANE MAYSON PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
US Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mr Shane Mayson, 54, has had a hand in running several eateries during his three decades working in Washington's restaurant industry. But hiring people for Crazy Aunt Helen's, his new all-day restaurant serving American comfort food, was different.

"It's taken longer to find folks than years in the past, and it's more work to get them," he told The Straits Times. "It's not like the old days, when you'd just put out an ad and you'd have a line of people for the job."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

More job openings than people filling them

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2021, with the headline 'The changing face of work'. Subscribe
Topics: 