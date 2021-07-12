The changing face of work

Mr Shane Mayson, 54, has had a hand in running several eateries during his three decades working in Washington's restaurant industry. But hiring people for Crazy Aunt Helen's, his new all-day restaurant serving American comfort food, was different.

"It's taken longer to find folks than years in the past, and it's more work to get them," he told The Straits Times. "It's not like the old days, when you'd just put out an ad and you'd have a line of people for the job."