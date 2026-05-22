‘Thank goodness he’s finally gone’: Trump hails end of Stephen Colbert show

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US President Donald Trump has long been a fierce critic of Stephen Colbert and other late-night talk show hosts for their jabs at him and alleged liberal bias.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump hailed the end of “The Late Show” on May 22 and derided its frontman Stephen Colbert as the programme concluded a decade-long run after being axed by broadcaster CBS.

The show was cancelled after Colbert mocked the broadcaster for a US$16 million (S$20.48 million) settlement with Mr Trump for allegedly “maliciously” editing an interview with his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

Mr Trump has long been a fierce critic of Colbert and other late-night talk show hosts on major networks for their jabs at him and alleged liberal bias.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long!” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!” he added.

CBS has insisted the decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the ratings leader in the time slot, was purely financial – and was unrelated to lobbying efforts by its parent company Paramount to win government approval for its US$8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. AFP