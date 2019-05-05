Thai King formally crowned

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn sitting on a golden royal palanquin following his coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok yesterday.

Also known as King Rama X, he was formally crowned yesterday as part of an elaborate three-day ceremony, over two years after he ascended the throne. It is the country's first coronation in almost seven decades.

King Vajiralongkorn is the 10th King of the Chakri dynasty.

Following his coronation, the King made his first royal command, promising to reign with righteousness.

He then proceeded to install Queen Suthida, the deputy commander of his bodyguard unit who was announced as his wife on Wednesday.

