Texas school shooting: Slain kid's dad initiates steps to sue rifle maker

UVALDE • The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semi-automatic rifle used in the May 24 massacre that killed 21 people.

Lawyers for Mr Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School pupil Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children.

"We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," said the letter.

No lawsuits have yet been announced against Daniel Defense stemming from the shooting.

Daniel Defense of Black Creek, Georgia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 18-year-old Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, stormed the school and killed 19 pupils and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement, according to the authorities.

He legally purchased his first gun on his 18th birthday on May 17.

Mr Josh Koskoff, Mr Garza's attorney, led the case over the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, which led to a US$73 million (S$100 million) settlement by gunmaker Remington in February. It marked the first significant settlement over a mass shooting by a gunmaker.

Gunmakers are protected by federal law from lawsuits.

"Sandy Hook in Connecticut is not binding on the Texas court but that doesn't mean it lacks persuasive power," said Mr Koskoff.

Mr Koskoff told Reuters he was applying what he learnt from the Sandy Hook case to his current investigation, focusing on marketing to children and teens and product placements in first-person shooter video games.