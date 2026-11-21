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Reinaldo Dennes was executed on the evening of Nov 19 for the 1996 murder of a diamond dealer during a robbery that netted more than US$3.6 million (S$4.6 million).

HOUSTON – A convicted murderer complained of excruciating pain as he was put to death by lethal injection in Texas in an execution that took more than an hour, witnesses said.

Reinaldo Dennes, 70, was executed at a state prison in Huntsville on the evening of Nov 19 for the 1996 murder of a diamond dealer during a robbery that netted more than US$3.6 million (S$4.6 million).

Dennes was killed by the same drug – pentobarbital – that was used in the failed execution in Tennessee of another condemned murderer, Christa Pike, in September.

Pike survived the attempted execution. She was hospitalised in critical condition but has since been returned to prison.

Prison officials deny allegations of mishandling, but Reverend Jeff Hood, Dennes’ spiritual adviser, who was in the execution chamber as he was being put to death, described the execution as “botched” in a Zoom call with reporters on Nov 20 .

“This thing went off the rails very quickly,” said Hood, who has attended more than a dozen other executions. “Immediately, Reinaldo began to scream, ‘My leg, my leg, my leg is on fire.’“

Hood said Dennes was “clearly in tremendous distress”.

“Twice he said, ‘It’s not working, it’s not working, it’s not going how it’s supposed to go,” Hood said. “He kept saying I don’t think this is normal.”

Dennes continued speaking for four or five minutes after the lethal drugs began to flow and then began to groan, he said.

“In a typical lethal injection done correctly you see someone lose consciousness very quickly,” Hood said. “But never do you see this amount of time, except if it’s a botched execution.”

Michael Graczyk, a reporter with the US news agency The Associated Press who attended the execution, also said it was unusual.

Graczyk said he has witnessed nearly 500 executions by lethal injection and Dennes’ was “dramatically different”.

Dennes complained of “excruciating pain” as he was injected with the lethal drugs, he said.

Denial execution was ‘botched’

Amanda Hernandez, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), said the execution took a little over an hour in total because there was initially some difficulty finding suitable veins for the IV needles that delivered the pentobarbital.

“TDCJ denies any claim of the execution being ‘botched,’” Hernandez said. “The agency followed all of its protocols and the execution was successfully carried out.”

“IVs were inserted into the most viable veins available, in the left foot and left side of the neck,” she said. “Dennes made allegations of pain in locations where there were no IVs established and prior to any drugs being administered.”

She said the lethal dosage began to flow at 6.52pm local time (8.52am Singapore time) and Dennes was pronounced dead 16 minutes later.

There have been 39 executions in the United States in 2026 , all by lethal injection.

Support for the death penalty among Americans has fallen to its lowest level in 55 years, according to a recent poll.

49% of US adults are in favour of the death penalty for convicted murderers and 45% are opposed, the Gallup poll found. AFP