Tesla teases Oct 1 event to showcase next-generation roadster

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Tesla’s previous edition of its Roadster is unveiled during a presentation in California, on Nov 16, 2017.

NEW YORK – Tesla teased an Oct 1 event to showcase its next-generation Roadster vehicle, a niche product that CEO Elon Musk first unveiled in November 2017.

The fall event, which has been eagerly anticipated by Tesla fans, is likely to fuel even more speculation about a merger between Tesla and SpaceX. “Go for launch” is a nod to SpaceX’s rocket launches, and Tesla has used its live events to gin up enthusiasm among customers and investors.

Tesla, the most valuable automaker in the world, has a limited vehicle lineup.

The Austin-based company currently makes the Model 3 and Model Y, as well as the Cybertruck and the Semi truck. The company is also producing a two-person vehicle known as the Cybercab, which is key to Musk’s effort to position Tesla as a leader in autonomous vehicles.

The second generation Roadster has been pushed back several times. In its most recent earnings deck, the company said the Roadster was still in “design development”.

“I think it might be one of the most spectacular demos ever,” Musk said of the Tesla Roadster on the company’s first quarter earnings call in April.

Musk has long marketed Tesla and SpaceX together. In February 2018, Musk’s very own cherry red Tesla Roadster floated through space to the cheers of a crowd and David Bowie’s Life on Mars? (1971) at the end of a 43-minute webcast that drew millions of viewers.

The sports car served as the payload for the flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket that Musk’s SpaceX launched for the first time.

“SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include 10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car,” Musk posted in 2018.

“These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly.” Bloomberg