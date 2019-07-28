Tesla cars may stream Netflix, Youtube when not moving, says CEO Elon Musk

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when a Tesla vehicle is not moving is coming soon, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The change may come in August but would not take "more than a few months", Mr Musk said while responding to a Twitter user.

Tesla owners will be able to stream while the car is moving once regulators approve full self-driving, Mr Musk said in a second tweet. He described the experience as having a "cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio".

Tesla tweeted last Friday (July 26) that it is beginning its global rollout of chess for the Tesla Arcade. Mr Musk said on Saturday that the Unity game engine port is done and that they are finessing the controls. He added that there would be additional game storage via USB.

Mr Musk also replied that the company is, maybe, two to three months away from unveiling its pickup truck offering. He said that Tesla is close, "but the magic is in the final details".

Version 10 of Tesla's software will include games, infotainment features, an improved highway autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition as well as smart summon, Mr Musk said in a separate tweet. When asked if the version would include the ability to read a text message through speakers, Mr Musk replied "yes", in another post.