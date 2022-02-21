Tensions mount behind scenes as Biden ponders Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Intensive vetting, lobbying and even a bit of skullduggery are underway as United States President Joe Biden prepares to unveil his nomination for the upcoming vacancy on the US Supreme Court.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to nominate the first black woman to sit on the nation's highest court and to reveal his choice before the end of February.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked this week about the behind-the-scenes jockeying for the coveted slot on the nine-member bench.

She noted that Mr Biden, 79, is no novice when it comes to placing justices on the Supreme Court.

"As the former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, as the former vice-president, I believe he's probably overseen or been engaged with more Supreme Court nominee processes than anyone in history," she said.

"He is not going to be swayed by public campaigns or public sniping or lobbying efforts," Ms Psaki said.

"He is going to pick an eminently qualified black woman to nominate to the Supreme Court and he has a number of potential choices that he's very excited about."

Mr Biden has said he is focused on four candidates to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal stalwart who announced last month that he would step down in June at the end of the court's current term.

Among the favourites is Ms Ketanji Brown Jackson, a 51-year-old US Circuit Court judge. The Harvard graduate spent two years as a federal public defender representing indigent defendants.

Another leading candidate is Ms Michelle Childs, a 55-year-old judge in South Carolina who enjoys the support of influential Democratic and Republican lawmakers from her state.

Also believed to be on the shortlist is Ms Leondra Kruger, a 45-year-old California Supreme Court judge who has argued 12 cases for the government before the Supreme Court.

All of the candidates are undergoing extensive background checks by the White House to prevent any unwelcome surprises during their Senate nomination hearings.

Their resumes, their case rulings and their public statements will be given the strictest of scrutiny.