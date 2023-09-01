Tennessee nurse’s mullet hairstyle is world’s longest at 1.73m – and she doesn’t plan to cut it

For 33 years, Ms Tami Manis let the back part of her hair grow to where it may. She just had the front and side portions of her hair trimmed.

What came out of it is one for the record books: at 5 feet 8 inches or 1.73m, the world’s longest mullet.

Ms Tamis, 58, said in an interview published by the Guinness World Records that she was inspired to grow her mullet to as long as she could by a music video for the 1985 song Voices Carry by the rock band ‘Til Tuesday.

“The girl had a rat tail, and I really wanted one of those,” said Ms Manis, a public health nurse from Knoxville, Tennessee.

That “rat tail” – the short-in-the-front, long-in-the-back hairstyle – was made popular in the 1980s and 1990s by the actor Patrick Swayze, the musician Billy Ray Cyrus and the Serie A star Roberto Baggio, among other heart-throbs.

Ms Manis said the last time she had the back of her hair trimmed was in February 1990.

By 2022, her mullet was long enough to land her second place in the US mullet championship and win her US$300 (S$405).

The top prize of US$500 went to Ms Alexa Lindsey of Holland, Michigan, who has since died, records show.

When Guinness created its own record category for longest competitive mullet, Ms Manis felt she had a shot.

She applied to be considered for the female record, a process that involved making a video that documented the length of her hair.

Eventually, Guinness came knocking.

Ms Manis attributes her set of good genes for helping her grow her hair as long and thick as it is.

She said she washes her mullet with products from the manufacturer Hask, including shampoo and conditioner with argan oil in it.

She also usually keeps it braided because her mullet is longer than she is tall.