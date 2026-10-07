US execution survivor Christa Pike is conscious and speaking, lawyers say

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Christa Pike has been hospitalised since Sept 30, when she survived a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.

WASHINGTON - Christa Pike, who survived a Tennessee attempt to execute her by lethal injection last week, has regained consciousness and is speaking, her lawyers said in a statement on Oct 6.

Despite severe injuries to her arms, Pike, 50, is “still handcuffed and shackled to the bed,” where she “continues to receive critical medical care,” her team of public defence attorneys wrote.

Pike, sentenced to death for her role in the torture-murder of a schoolmate three decades ago, survived a botched execution attempt on the night of Sept 30 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the state capital, and has been hospitalised since then.

The episode capped a 30-year saga that began with the murder of a 19-year-old vocational student, Colleen Slemmer, by an emotionally troubled classmate whose punishment, her lawyers say, failed to account for her own childhood trauma as the victim of sexual abuse, neglect and untreated mental illness.

Pike went from being the first woman Tennessee had tried to put to death in more than 200 years to becoming the first person in the United States known to have survived after execution drugs were administered. REUTERS