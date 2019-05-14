10 injured, 6 missing in seaplane crashes in south-eastern Alaska

ANCHORAGE (REUTERS) - Two seaplanes crashed on Monday (May 13) off the coast of southeastern Alaska, injuring at least 10 of the people on board and leaving six others missing, the US Coast Guard said.

The two aircraft - one with 11 passengers and crew, the other with five people aboard - went down in the George Inlet, about 40km to 48 km northeast of Ketchikan, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios, speaking from Juneau.

The crash site is in the vicinity of a popular tourist lodge that runs excursions to the nearby Misty Fjords National Monument.

Mr Rios said 10 people from the two planes were receiving medical care, although their conditions were not immediately known. Six others who were aboard the two aircraft were unaccounted for, he said.

Although the two planes went down at roughly the same time in the same general vicinity, it was not immediately clear whether they were involved in a single crash.