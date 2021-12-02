Teen kills three in US school shooting spree

WASHINGTON • A 15-year-old boy in a Michigan high school fired a semi-automatic handgun his father had bought days earlier, killing three fellow students and hurting eight other people before he was arrested, officials said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators were at a loss to explain what might have precipitated "an unspeakable and unforgivable" act of violence.

The suspect, disarmed and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies minutes after the shooting began at Oxford High School on Tuesday, declined to speak with investigators after his parents hired a lawyer and denied the authorities permission to interview their son.

The sheriff said he was unaware of any previous run-ins with law enforcement by the suspect, a high school sophomore, adding that there was "nothing to suggest that there had been disciplinary issues or problems with him at school".

The bloodshed unfolded around midday in Oxford, Michigan, as terrified students and teachers taking cover inside the school flooded the county emergency dispatch centre with more than 100 calls for assistance, the authorities said.

Mr Bouchard said his deputies confronted the suspect advancing down a hallway towards them with a loaded weapon, when he put his hands over his head and surrendered. The precise sequence of events during the violence remained unclear, but police believe the teenager carried the weapon into the school in a backpack.

"The only information I have is that he came out of a bathroom with a weapon, and I don't know where he went first," he said.

Prosecutors would decide what charges to bring and whether the suspect would be charged as an adult or a juvenile, the sheriff said.

Three students died in the shooting spree - a 16-year-old boy who succumbed to his wounds en route to hospital in a police car, and two girls, aged 14 and 17.

Of the eight others struck by gunfire, seven were students, two of them hospitalised with gunshot wounds to the head. At least two girls were described by Mr Bouchard as critically wounded with chest wounds, one of them placed on a ventilator.

A teacher was treated for a shoulder wound and later discharged.

The authorities said 15 to 20 rounds were fired from a 9mm semi-automatic gun during the rampage, which lasted no more than five minutes. Another seven live rounds remained in the gun when the suspect was arrested.

The teenager apparently "had been shooting" with the gun before Tuesday's attack and had also posted photos of the weapon and a target he was using, said the sheriff.

