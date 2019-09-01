Teen climate change activist joins US youngsters in protest at UN

Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg (second from left in picture) joined hundreds of other teenagers protesting outside the United Nations last Friday in her first demonstration on US soil since arriving by zero-carbon yacht.

Greta, 16, has spurred teenagers and students around the world to gather every Friday under the rallying cry, "Fridays for future", to call on adults to act now to save the planet.

Greta attended the protest briefly before heading into the UN, where she had an impromptu meeting with the president of the General Assembly, Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador.

The teenager sailed into New York last Wednesday after a 15-day journey across the Atlantic on an emissions-free boat.

Greta has said she does not yet know how she will return to Europe.