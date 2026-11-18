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The malfunctions have undermined confidence in key systems used for essential tasks.

SAN FRANCISCO – Technology failures disrupting everything from Americans’ air travel and banking transactions to secretive work at the US National Security Agency are fuelling public distrust and paranoia about ageing tech infrastructure – even with no sign the episodes are linked or the work of malicious actors.

Breakdowns over the past week have caused enough havoc to spur American consumers into a panic-buying spree.

At Costco Wholesale, surging purchases of non-perishable foods, water and battery supplies led analysts to increase its share price target to US$1,150 from US$1,100.

Most of the company’s high-ticket generators were sold out online as of Nov 15.

Late-night comedians have also feasted on the tech-related turmoil. Sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live dedicated its cold open over the weekend to a faux CIA meeting where an agent played by comedian John Mulaney used problems at the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft as a punchline.

It is unusual and concerning to have so many high-profile incidents clustered so closely together, said Joe Slowik, director of threat research and cyber engineering at the risk intelligence firm Dataminr.

“We have become far too reliant on infrastructure that is shaky being more available than it is,” he said.

While there was no public indication that the computer breakdowns were related or the work of hackers, taken together, they touch on the broader anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence, including the possibility that AI tools could make it easier for malicious actors to knock out essential services or conduct cybercrime sprees.

In statement addressing the outages, Senator Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia, said it appears they are the “consequence of how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the cybersecurity landscape”.

“AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren’t built to handle that pace of change,” Warner said.

In the latest glitch, a classified computer network that the NSA uses for internal communications went down on Nov 17, leaving some staff unable to access workplace systems, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The issue resulted in the NSA telling some personnel to delay their arrival at the agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, the person said.

Computer troubles at the spy agency were joined by outages on Nov 17 on some Apple platforms, the latest in a series of breakdowns that also hobbled Microsoft’s software and snarled air traffic nationwide over the past several days.

While the Trump administration has been quick to say that the incidents were technical failures and not the work of hackers, the malfunctions have nonetheless undermined confidence in key systems used for essential tasks.

The episodes on Nov 17 capped a week of similar problems elsewhere, including a technical lapse at Chase on Nov 16 that caused some customers’ transactions to take longer to process.

The issue was not related to a cybersecurity event, the bank said, but tied to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems.

United Airlines also said on Nov 16 that a tech issue impacted its departing flights, and that the problem was traced to equipment problems involving the agency’s ageing communications infrastructure.

A lack of quick and clear answers about the events created opportunities for conspiracy theorists and unreliable social media influencers to capitalise.

Some viral posts suggested the US was under a coordinated attack from a foreign – or extraterrestrial – government.

Others warned that the tech disruptions signalled a kind of warning for a vague future cataclysm.

At Apple, the company is working to restore its systems after an internal update caused wide-scale outages Nov 17, disrupting employee tools, retail operations and consumer services.

The malfunction knocked out several internal services, including AppleWeb, the employee portal, AppleConnect, the internal sign-in system, and virtual private network access for remote workers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft’s productivity software was hobbled for a more extended period last week after a bug caused a systems malfunction during an otherwise routine rerouting of user traffic.

And US air traffic experienced its worst weekend in decades after a government contractor tried to replace outdated copper wire at a remote location in Arkansas, causing a router to overwhelm others on the air traffic control network with excessive connection requests.

The Trump administration is under pressure for more answers to the rapid-fire series of glitches.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC that the recent technology failures weren’t the result of a cyberattack, while President Donald Trump sought to play down the significance of the malfunctions after being asked about them during his trip to Asia.

“It’s going to be very much under control. It’s life,” Trump said on Nov 17 when questioned about the outages at Chase and Microsoft. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Even as the administration sought to offer assurances about the malfunctions, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning that cyber criminals and state-backed hackers are seeking to use artificial intelligence-powered tools to automate attacks on companies and other organisations worldwide.

A Quinnipiac University poll released in September found that 73% of Americans were concerned that future systems could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Nearly eight in 10 of those surveyed said they favoured slowing or stopping AI development to better understand the safety risks.

Despite public misgivings about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, major technology companies are racing to use AI to discover and plug holes in their systems.

AI tools have already finding record numbers of software flaws, though tech firms say they are largely finding those issues themselves, rather than learning about them when hackers try exploiting them in attacks.

For instance, Alphabet’s Google said in July that it discovered 433 bugs in its Google Chrome browser versus 11 in an equivalent update the year before.

Of those, 401 were reported by Google internally, according to the company.

Still, in June, the National Security Agency and the intelligence services of other nations in the “Five Eyes” alliance published a joint advisory urging organisations to, among other things, accelerate their software-patching practices.

“AI is shortening the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation,” the agencies wrote. “Delays in patching increase risk, especially for operational systems with long update cycles.”

Christiaan Beek of the cybersecurity firm Rapid7 cautioned that nothing in the public record about the latest outages suggests these were the result of rushed security updates.

In general, he said that organisations face major risks in relying on outdated processes to respond to the surge in AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and the resulting patches.

“Complex systems fail in boring ways far more often than because of an adversary,” he said.

“The boring reason isn’t harmless, though, and worryingly, it means the systems we rely on are fragile enough that we can bring them down ourselves, no attackers needed.”

The failure of the FAA’s flight-control system on Nov 13 apparently involved the replacement of an old telecommunications cable that triggered a cascade of errors involving a roughly 25-year-old network router.

Experts say that network equipment such as routers can be finicky and surprisingly fragile technologies, as small errors or glitches can cause them to go haywire and either fail or flood their networks with traffic.

In the wake of the FAA failures, the Trump administration is seeking US$50.1 billion (S$64.57 billion) to overhaul the US airspace system, citing an “urgent need” to modernise the critical infrastructure, though the effort is already facing objections in the Senate.

“We have underinvested in redundancy – whether it’s an error, an update that went wrong, even a cyber incident – that can step in to ensure worst-case scenarios don’t happen,” said Slowik. BLOOMBERG