Tech giants step up efforts to stop online extremist posts

NEW YORK • A counterterrorism organisation formed by some of the biggest US tech companies including Facebook and Microsoft is significantly expanding the types of extremist content shared between firms in a key database, aiming to crack down on material from white supremacists and far-right militias, the group told Reuters.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism's (GIFCT) database has, till now, focused on videos and images from terrorist groups on a United Nations list and so has largely consisted of content from Islamist extremist organisations such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Al-Qaeda and the Taleban.

Over the next few months, the group will add attacker manifestos - often shared by sympathisers after white supremacist violence - and other publications and links flagged by the UN initiative Tech Against Terrorism. It will use lists from intelligence-sharing group Five Eyes, adding URLs and PDFs from more groups, including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and neo-Nazis.

The firms, which include Twitter and YouTube, share "hashes", unique numerical representations of original pieces of content that have been removed from their services. Other platforms use these to identify the same content on their own sites to review or remove it.

While the project reduces the amount of extremist content on mainstream platforms, groups can still post violent images and rhetoric elsewhere.

GIFCT wants to combat a wider range of threats, its executive director Nicholas Rasmussen told Reuters in an interview.

"Anyone looking at the terrorism or extremism landscape has to appreciate that there are other parts... that are demanding attention right now," Mr Rasmussen added, citing the threats of far-right or racially motivated violent extremism.

The tech platforms have long been criticised for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face censorship concerns. The issue of domestic extremism, including white supremacy and militia groups, took on renewed urgency following the deadly Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Fourteen companies can access the GIFCT database, including Reddit, Snapchat-owner Snap, Facebook-owned Instagram, Verizon Media, Microsoft's LinkedIn and file-sharing service Dropbox.

GIFCT, now an independent organisation, was created in 2017 under pressure from US and European governments after a series of deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels. It has faced criticism and concerns from some human and digital rights groups over centralised or over-broad censorship.

Ms Emma Llanso, director of Free Expression at the Centre for Democracy & Technology, said: "This expansion of the GIFCT hash database only intensifies the need for GIFCT to improve the transparency and accountability of these content-blocking resources. As the database expands, the risks of mistaken takedown only increase."

The group wants to continue to broaden its database to include hashes of audio files or certain symbols and grow its membership. It recently added home-rental giant Airbnb and e-mail marketing company Mailchimp as members.

REUTERS