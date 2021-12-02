Tech entrepreneur sworn in as US Ambassador to Singapore

Technology entrepreneur Jonathan Kaplan was sworn in as the United States Ambassador to Singapore on Tuesday, filling a post that had been vacant for nearly five years.

Mr Kaplan was sworn in by Vice-President Kamala Harris, on a copy of the US Constitution held by his daughter. Among the guests at the ceremony were his partner, niece and two friends.

Ms Harris congratulated Mr Kaplan after the swearing in, according to a media pool report.

Mr Kaplan is the founder of Pure Digital Technologies, which is known for its Flip video camera. He later started a chain of grilled cheese restaurants and, most recently, co-founded EducationSuperHighway, a non-profit group that brings high-speed Internet to public schools.

He was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden in July, and had his Senate hearing in October before being confirmed last month.

The US has been stepping up its engagement with South-east Asian countries with a string of high-profile visits in recent months, and senators at Mr Kaplan's confirmation hearing were hopeful that his appointment could further strengthen these trade and diplomatic ties.

The ambassador post has been empty since Mr Kirk Wagar left in January 2017 at the end of the Obama administration.

Mr Biden's predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, had nominated political commentator and former government official K. T. McFarland and businesswoman Barbera Hale Thornhill for the post, but neither advanced through the Senate confirmation process.