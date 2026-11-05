Tech billionaires face tricky political waters after Democratic sweep

SAN FRANCISCO – In September, US President Donald Trump hosted a White House luncheon to discuss artificial intelligence, flanked by some of the world’s wealthiest tech executives: Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and others. They had the President’s ear to pitch an AI future uninhibited by regulation or guardrails.

For two years, it had been that easy to get what they wanted. Tech billionaires and their companies donated money to Trump’s favoured causes, including the White House ballroom. The moguls posed for photos and lavished him with praise and gifts. Amazon heavily promoted a movie about Melania Trump.