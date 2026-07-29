Tate brothers face threats of murder in jail, lawyer says

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Andrew Tate (left, in black) and his brother Tristan Tate, (centre, rear) arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida in Feb 2025.

MIAMI, Florida – Social-media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate face threats to their lives in the Miami jail where the brothers are being held pending extradition on rape charges in Britain , their lawyer said.

Speaking after a hearing in Miami federal court, the lawyer, Joseph McBride, said the Tates, who plan to fight extradition, have been in “solitary confinement” since their July 18 arrest.

But they are still under threat of getting “stabbed, jumped, murdered – whatever it is – in jail” as accused sex offenders, McBride said.

“They have a target on their back that’s very, very real,” the lawyer said, adding that other inmates could compare the Tates to Jeffrey Epstein. “These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons.”

The Tates’ arrest on British charges is the latest twist in a years-long globe-spanning legal saga. The brothers, stars of the so-called “manosphere” whose controversial views on masculinity have attracted a large following, were charged by Romanian prosecutors in 2023 with rape and human trafficking.

The Tates have denied the allegations against them, and many conservative figures, including Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk, rallied to their support at the time. As their case stalled over procedural irregularities, Romanian prosecutors in February 2025 eased a travel ban on the men and allowed them to leave for Florida.

Another of their lawyers, Jackie Perczek, said at the hearing that she planned to file a motion next week for the Tates to be released on bail during their extradition fight. US Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis scheduled an Aug 13 hearing to consider the Tate brothers’ request for bail.

The Tates were not present for the hearing on July 27 . The US Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the jail where the Tates are being held, does not comment on conditions for any inmate “for privacy, safety, and security reasons”, spokesperson Donald Murphy said via email.

McBride said the guards have treated the brothers fairly and did not provide evidence of specific threats to them.

UK warrants

Britain sought the Tates’ arrests based on warrants issued in January 2024. Under the extradition treaty between the US and Britain , the US court will weigh only whether British authorities have a reasonable basis to believe they committed the alleged offences.

If the judge finds that they do, the case is referred to the State Department, which will make the final decision.

Historically, the US has honoured almost all extradition requests by Britain, one of its closest allies. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing last week that the administration did not plan to intervene in the matter.

At the hearing on July 27 , Perczek asked US prosecutors representing Britain to release documents backing up assertions that the brothers are a flight risk. She argued that the Tates have complied with monthly checks with Romanian authorities, showing they were not a flight risk.

Britain has until mid-September to turn over materials backing up the extradition request to the US State Department, assistant US Attorney Alejandra Lopez said in court.

Andrew Tate has chronicled his time in jail on X frequently since being arrested, describing dirty water, “persistent stomach problems,” no visitors, and a neighbouring inmate who “is a cannibal who screams throughout the night”.

McBride declined to say how Tate can post to social media despite being in what he described as solitary confinement.

“How he gets his message out there into the world is for our team to discuss, but we’re glad he’s able to get it out,” McBride said. BLOOMBERG