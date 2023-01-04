Tanks and teddy bears: Ukrainian children paint the war

CHICAGO - On the walls of a modern art museum in Ukrainian Village, a neighbourhood and cultural enclave in Chicago, hangs a drawing of the fall of Mariupol, one of the bloodiest battles of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Against a bright orange sky, smoke drawn with a felt-tip pen billows from crumbling buildings as Russian planes fly overhead.

The artist? A 9-year-old boy named Roman.

In the same gallery hangs a painting of a blue-green tank by Ilya, 7. Beneath it, an armed Ukrainian soldier that Taras, 10, drew with oil pastels stands guard against a star-filled sky.

The works are part of an exhibition by the children of Ukraine, many of them displaced by the war and invited to paint at hospitals, orphanages and art studios in Lviv, a city in the country’s west that has served as refuge from attacks in the east.

Among the pieces packed into two suitcases and flown to Chicago were finger paintings by toddlers and intricate drawings by teenage art students.

They now fill a gallery at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, which was founded in 1971 and has a permanent collection with works by Alexander Archipenko, Jules Olitski and Patrick Caulfield.

Last month, an exhibition on abstraction came down, and works by artists like Roman, Ilya and Taras went up.

“Their sense of artistic expression is what every adult wishes they had,” Ms Christina Wyshnytzky, an assistant curator at the museum, said as she walked through the gallery on a recent afternoon.

The work began being created in the early days of the war, through art classes held by Ms Nataliia Pavliuk, 45, an artist who teaches painting at Lviv Polytechnic National University, and her daughter, Ms Yustyna Pavliuk, 21, an architecture and design student there.

“We started thinking about what we can do to help Ukraine win,” Ms Nataliia Pavliuk said in Ukrainian, with her daughter as an interpreter. “A lot of people need attention and art therapy, and we know we are good at that.”

The Pavliuks have visited hospitals, orphanages and modular homes set up for displaced families with a supply of paints, pastels and paper. Many children chose to depict images of war – tanks, soldiers, planes – but those who had experienced the most severe trauma tended to focus on lighter images, they said.

At a children’s hospital in Lviv, an 8-year-old girl from eastern Ukraine named Mariia drew an orange-striped cat sitting atop a kitchen table, Ms Yustyna Pavliuk recalled. When Mariia was asked if she had siblings, she said her sister was killed when a bus she was riding in from Kyiv, the capital, came under fire.