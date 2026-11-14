Straitstimes.com header logo

Tanker hits river cruise ship near New Orleans port

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Local media footage showed a river cruise boat overturned and partially submerged after a tanker ship crashed into it near the port of New Orleans, in the US state of Louisiana on Nov 13.

Local media footage showed a river cruise boat overturned and partially submerged after a tanker ship crashed into it near the port of New Orleans, in the US state of Louisiana on Nov 13.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM WDSU/X

HOUSTON, Texas - A tanker ship collided with a river cruise boat docked near the US port of New Orleans on Nov 13 with approximately 130 passengers onboard, leaving the pleasure vessel partially submerged, local media reported.

A rescue operation was underway, CBS affiliate WAFB reported, citing port authorities. The network showed images of the cruise boat, the American Heritage operated by American Cruise Lines, listing and partially underwater.

Passengers could be seen on the boat’s deck as it tipped over in the WAFB footage.

It was not immediately clear why the tanker, the Atlantic Asphalt, collided with the river cruiser. AFP

More on this topic
Cruise ship pianist rescued after 9 hours at sea
Bus-tanker crash kills 16 in Indonesia: Disaster official
See more on

Maritime and shipping

Accidents - maritime

Cruises

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.