Tanker hits river cruise ship near New Orleans port

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Local media footage showed a river cruise boat overturned and partially submerged after a tanker ship crashed into it near the port of New Orleans, in the US state of Louisiana on Nov 13.

HOUSTON, Texas - A tanker ship collided with a river cruise boat docked near the US port of New Orleans on Nov 13 with approximately 130 passengers onboard, leaving the pleasure vessel partially submerged, local media reported.

A rescue operation was underway, CBS affiliate WAFB reported, citing port authorities. The network showed images of the cruise boat, the American Heritage operated by American Cruise Lines, listing and partially underwater.

Passengers could be seen on the boat’s deck as it tipped over in the WAFB footage.

It was not immediately clear why the tanker, the Atlantic Asphalt, collided with the river cruiser. AFP