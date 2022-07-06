Talks with US Treasury chief constructive: China

WASHINGTON • Senior US and Chinese officials discussed United States economic sanctions and tariffs yesterday, amid reports that the Biden administration is close to rolling back some of the trade levies imposed by former president Donald Trump.

The lifting of tariffs and sanctions and the fair treatment of Chinese enterprises are areas of concern to China, Vice-Premier Liu He told US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a video call yesterday morning (Beijing time), according to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce. The two officials last spoke in October.

According to China, the two sides discussed economic policy and stabilising global supply chains, agreeing that it is significant for the US and China to strengthen communication and coordination in those areas for the benefit of both countries and the rest of the world. The talks were pragmatic and constructive, according to the statement.

The US called the talks "candid and substantive" but the official readout of the meeting did not mention tariffs or sanctions.

However, it did say that Dr Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market" economic practices by China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing yesterday that China has noted the accusation of "non-market economic practices" from the US readout.

"What the US said does not comport with facts. What has happened over the past 40-plus years shows that the success of China's economy is also the success of the reform and opening-up policy, and the success of marrying the market with the role of government," he said.

"China's reform and opening-up is good for China and for the world. It has not only propelled China's economic development but also made key contribution to the prosperity of the world economy," he noted.

On tariffs, Mr Zhao said lifting all the additional tariffs on China is good for both China and the US, and good for the world.

"According to the estimates of US think-tanks, the removal of tariffs on imported Chinese goods will strip 1 per cent off inflation in the US. Given the high inflation in the US, the sooner these tariffs on China are removed, the sooner it will benefit American consumers and businesses."

Mr Zhao noted that the two sides had a pragmatic and candid exchange of views on such topics as the macroeconomic situation and the global industrial and supply chains.

"The exchange was constructive," he said.

The call between Dr Yellen and Mr Liu came after reports that President Joe Biden may announce a rollback of some US tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods as soon as this week.

As inflation increases in the US, expectations are rising that the administration will ease some of the taxes to help lower the costs of everyday merchandise.

Senior members of the administration, though, seem divided about the need to lift tariffs.

Dr Yellen said last month that the administration wanted to reconfigure the tariffs, which "really weren't designed to serve our strategic interests".

That was a contrast with the view of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who has called the levies "leverage" against China and questioned how much effect removing them would have on inflation.

Since taking office in January last year, the Biden administration has not held any substantive economic talks with China and has not secured any further trade concessions.

Instead, economic policy in Asia has focused on starting a new trade agreement with allies in the region, which is still in its early stages.

Analysts say scrapping the tariffs would have only a marginal effect on US inflation and China's trade, with a possible recession in the world's largest economy a bigger threat to China's outlook.

Mr Larry Hu, head of China economic analysis at Macquarie Group, said: "The more concerning thing for exports in the short term is a potential US recession."

"With or without the tariffs, China's export growth will slow down anyway."

Barclays estimated that if there was a complete rollback of tariffs, the maximum direct effect on US inflation is a one-time reduction of 0.3 percentage point.

BLOOMBERG