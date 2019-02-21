Talks with China going very well, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China are "going very well", and again indicated that the March 1 deadline for raising tariffs could be extended.

On Tuesday, officials resumed in Washington high-stakes negotiations aimed at ending a damaging tariff war between the economic superpowers. "I think the talks are going very well," Mr Trump said on the sidelines of an event at the White House, reported Agence France-Presse.

After the third round of talks ended last Friday in Beijing with no deal, Mr Trump suggested he could extend a March 1 truce deadline for a deal to be reached. If he does not extend the timeframe, the US is set to more than double punitive import tariffs on US$200 billion (S$270 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

"The date is not a magical date because a lot of things are happening," Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "We will see what happens."

