Talks on policing overhaul collapse on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON • Bipartisan talks to craft an overhaul of United States policing practices are at an impasse, dashing efforts to write legislation after the killing of black American George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer last year, said Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

"It was clear we were not making the progress that we needed to make to give America, after the largest civil rights protests we've had in our country's history, substantive and meaningful reform," Mr Booker said on Wednesday. "There are a lot of things very substantively that we could not close the gap on."

The negotiations involved Mr Booker, Democratic Representative Karen Bass of California and Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who blamed Democrats for the stalemate.

"Despite having plenty of agreement, Democrats said no because they could not let go of their push to defund our law enforcement," Mr Scott said in a statement.

The lawmakers were seeking agreement on legislation that would limit the transfer of some military equipment to local police departments, set federal standards for no-knock warrants and ban the use of choke-holds except in life-threatening situations.

It also sought to establish a federal database to track use-of-force incidents involving state and local police officers, and would withhold some federal funds from those who do not participate.

The talks, however, stalled over issues that include whether to let families of victims of police violence sue police officers for damages in civil lawsuits.

Mr Scott baulked at having such a provision and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also insisted it be left out.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to send him legislation, and he and Vice-President Kamala Harris met privately with Mr Floyd's family in May.

In a statement after Mr Booker's announcement, Mr Biden said he is not giving up on a measure that can clear Congress and that he will continue working with Mr Booker, Ms Bass, policing groups and others on it.

Still, without Senate Republicans on board, legislation could be blocked by a filibuster.

"Regrettably, Senate Republicans rejected enacting modest reforms, which even the previous president had supported, while refusing to take action on key issues that many in law enforcement were willing to address," Mr Biden said.

BLOOMBERG