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Take-Two set to shatter sales records as GTA 6 launches to massive fanfare

Take-Two has shelled out an estimated US$1 billion or more in production costs for GTA 6, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects.

SAN FRANCISCO - Criminal duo Lucia and Jason’s blitz through Vice City in GTA 6 is set to help Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the blockbuster game that is now a global cultural phenomenon, rake in more than US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) in estimated first-day sales.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, is not a household name despite its portfolio of massive hits, including the Red Dead Redemption franchise and the NBA 2K basketball series.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates total units sold at 24.58 million, as of the evening of Nov 19, translating to about US$2.36 billion in revenue for Take-Two.

That is almost three times the roughly US$800 million worth of copies GTA 5 sold on its first day in 2013, widely regarded as the best-selling video game in the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Take-Two has remained tight-lipped about GTA 6 demand since it opened for pre-orders in June, limiting commentary to saying demand has been “unprecedented” or “far exceeding expectations”.

“The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, but we still aren’t ready to declare victory,” CEO Strauss Zelnick said on Take-Two’s earnings call earlier in November.

“We tend to avoid claiming success before it occurs.”

GTA 6 marketing blitz

Take-Two has shelled out an estimated US$1 billion or more in production costs for GTA 6, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects.

Sensor Tower estimates that the game’s promotional trailer, GTA 6 “Extended Look”, on Netflix in August helped drive a sixfold jump in pre-orders.

In Miami, which Vice City is based on, the city’s NBA team celebrated the release on Nov 18 with a Vice City-themed match.

Over the weekend, the company is hosting “GTA VI: The Festival” - a music show with a star-studded line-up that includes Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, hip hop record producer Metro Boomin and rapper Travis Scott.

What next for Take-Two?

Investors have been waiting to hear from Take-Two about its plans for a PC launch of GTA 6 and an online version rollout.

The online, multi-player component of a video game is crucial in turning the title into a recurring revenue engine.

Some industry analysts are expecting the PC launch and online mode in 2027.

Brokerage TD Cowen named Take-Two one of its “Best Ideas” for 2027, with its analyst Doug Creutz upbeat about the company’s financial prospects when the game releases online.

“The potential ceiling for GTA 6’s long-term recurrent consumer spending performance is very high... ‘when’ and ‘how big’ the next GTA Online will be is the most important question for the stock, more so than GTA 6 unit sales.” REUTERS