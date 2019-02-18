Take in captured ISIS fighters, Trump tells allies

Suspected ISIS militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir al-Zour province, Syria, last month. Once the US-led coalition declares it has taken all ISIS territories, the White House is expected to withdraw American troops. When that happens, the risk is high that militants will escape SDF control, posing a new threat.PHOTO: NYTIMES
US President Donald Trump has demanded that Europe take in hundreds of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters captured in Syria, threatening that the United States would otherwise be forced to release them.

Mr Trump said in a series of Twitter messages that the terror group's self-proclaimed caliphate was "ready to fall" and that the US was asking European allies to take back more than 800 ISIS fighters captured in Syria and put them on trial.

"Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing," he added.

