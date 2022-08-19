Taiwan official says China 'bullying' spurs foreign interest in visiting island

WASHINGTON • China's aggressive military response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has increased interest from other countries' Parliaments in making similar trips, the island's top representative in the United States has said.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, staged days of air and sea drills in the Taiwan Strait this month after visits by Mrs Pelosi and a congressional delegation to the self-ruled island.

The White House said Beijing used Mrs Pelosi's trip as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by launching missiles over Taiwan and staging blockade drills around the island.

"What China is doing is they are generating greater interest than ever in visiting Taiwan," Taiwan's top representative in Washington Hsiao Bi-khim told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"We have seen since the visit Parliaments from other countries also indicating an interest," she said, naming Germany, Canada, Britain and Japan among countries that could possibly send delegations.

"The victim of bullying needs friends. Their behaviour is ge-nerating so much attention and sympathy towards our situation," Ms Hsiao said of China's military actions.

A delegation of Canadian lawmakers plans to visit Taiwan in October, Liberal Member of Canada's Parliament Judy Sgro said earlier on Wednesday.

Beijing imposed sanctions on a Lithuanian minister who visited Taiwan days after Mrs Pelosi's trip. Lithuania said yesterday it had issued a formal protest to China over the sanctions.

China has never renounced using force to bring Taiwan under its control and views visits by other countries' officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the island's pro-independence camp. The US does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound under US law to provide it with means to defend itself, a longstanding practice which nonetheless angers China.

"This is the move that changes the status quo. This is the move that creates tensions," China's Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang told reporters on Tuesday when asked about future US arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan has previously talked of problems accessing some weapons it has on order from the US, such as shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has created supply chain bottlenecks.

Ms Hsiao said Taiwan is closely coordinating its defence priorities and delivery schedules with the US, and that defence industry supply chain issues are being actively addressed.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's air force yesterday showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities, saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day.

On a government-organised trip for media to Taiwan's key east coast airbase in Hualien, the air force showed off its anti-aircraft systems, including the domestically developed Sky Bow (Tien-kung) III surface-to-air missiles.

On Wednesday, Taiwan also displayed its most advanced fighter jet, the missile-equipped F-16V.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE