Taiwan must strengthen defence, says US naval chief

WASHINGTON • Taiwan must gird itself against potential Chinese aggression through military deterrence that includes acquiring the right weapons and proper training, the top US naval officer has said.

"That is a big lesson learnt and a wake-up call, particularly with respect to not only having the right kit, but also, are people trained to use it the right way," Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations that focused on knowledge gleaned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"That shouldn't be lost on us with respect to Taiwan."

Adm Gilday spoke on a panel of all six military service chiefs, including generals from the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force and admirals from the Navy and Coast Guard.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. It has regularly protested against US arms sales to the island as provocative.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said yesterday at a regular press briefing in Beijing that Adm Gilday's comments amounted to interference in his nation's affairs.

"China is firmly opposed to that," he said.

The military chiefs agreed that it was too soon to tell what the long-term implications would be for the war in Ukraine, and that there were significant differences between the events unfolding in Europe and what could play out in Asia, but there were lessons to be taken from the invasion and its aftermath.

"Geographically, it's a different problem set than Ukraine," Adm Gilday said. "You're not going to get in there quickly or easily after the bullets begin to fly."

General Charles Brown Jr, the Air Force chief of staff, said one lesson that might apply from Ukraine is that "the will of the smaller nation to fight" must be factored in, as is "the reaction of the international community and how quickly they may or may not come together".

US business groups, which count US defence contractors among their members, on Tuesday criticised the Biden administration's Taiwan arms sales policy, arguing in a public letter that it was too restrictive and failed to address challenges posed by China's military to the democratic island.

Successive US administrations have pushed Taiwan to modernise its military to become a "porcupine" that is hard for China to attack, advocating the sale of inexpensive, mobile, and survivable - or "asymmetric" - weapons that could outlast any initial assault by China's larger military.

But the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the US-Taiwan Business Council said in the letter addressed on May 16 to senior officials across the US government that under President Joe Biden, the United States had adopted a stricter stance, agreeing to sell only items that address "an all-out D-Day style invasion" of Taiwan.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS