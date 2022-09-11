Sympathy, solidarity as US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK - Americans on Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with President Joe Biden visiting the Pentagon and New Yorkers honouring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers.

Relatives of victims, police officers, firefighters and city leaders gathered at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who died were read aloud - as they have been every year since the deadliest single attack on United States soil.

They rang bells and held moments of silence at 8.46am and 9.03am (1246 and 1303 GMT), the precise times the passenger jets struck the World Trade Centre's North and South Towers.

Mr Biden commemorated the anniversary at the Pentagon, where Al-Qaeda hijackers crashed a plane into the massive building that serves as the Defence Department's headquarters.